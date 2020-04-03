Synod spiritual father rejects demand to resign: ‘What about Nyekhwe cleric at DPP-UDF rally?’

Moderator of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia the Reverend Douglas Chipofya has rejected calls by e governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to resign as the synod’s spiritual father for openly supporting the UTM Party and MCP alliance.

DPP regional governor (North) Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and Minister of Health Jappie Mhango accompanied other DPP and UDF officials made the demands during a news conference on Wednesday in Mzuzu.

Chipofya has since rejected the demand of the DPP and categorically said he would not resign from his office, saying Mhango and Ngwira have no mandate to demand their resignation.

He wondered why DPP is upset by the synod leaders’ endorsement of the UTM Party and MCP alliance when the DPP and UDF alliance was also attended by the clergy with one of them, the Revered Charles Mawaya of Evangelical Church of Malawi, making a controversial ‘Nyekhwe’ prayer.

“A reverend actually prayed that with the DPP and UDF alliance, some people ‘aona nyekhwe’ [they will see red]. Why did they not fault that? We haven’t insulted DPP, so why should they be attacking us?” wondered Chipofya.

He said the opposition alliance is promoting unity which is in line with church values.

Meanwhile, University of Malawi political scientist Mustafa Hussein has supported the synod’s stand, saying the church has a role to play in advising members on what to do.

“DPP cannot be criticising the church for making suggestions. They are only guiding people on what to do. They can express their views,” said Hussein.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :