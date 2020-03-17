Nundwe says leaving Malawi army happy person: Tips new commander on on ‘constitutional order’

General Vincent Nundwe who has been removed by President Peter Mutharika as Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and replaced him with Major General Peter Andrew Lapken Namathanga has said he is leaving the army a happy person.

General Nundwe believes he served Malawians according to demands of his office and that he ensured that Malawi remains a peaceful country amid on-going electoral disputes

Nundwe said he is not aware of any wrong doing that may have led to President Mutharika to remove him from MDF and deploy him to other public service yet to be announced.

“It’s presidential prerogative,” said Numbwe, adding “just like Ministers they were appointed but the president dissolved the cabinet. I was appointed and now I am out. I am glad I was accorded this opportunity.”

The former MDF Commander, who came at a time when the country experienced massive protests following the disputed May 21 presidential elections, said he hopes MDF will continue to conduct itself professionally and always uphold the constitution.

“My word to my successor is that they should always act according to the law,” said Nundwe

The revered General, who said is yet to know his next post, has been praised for guiding the army to maintain peace and order over the current political unrest facing the country due to electoral disputes—which potentially threatens national peace and security.

Nundwe, who was appointed General to head MDF as soldiers popular choice to replace General Griffin Spoon Phiri who was appointed national security adviser, maintains that the military role is to protect the Constitution order,

The army under the leadership of Nundwe has been hailed for protecting protesters who have been calling for electoral justice, following last year’s disputed presidential elections.

The military’s latest intervention occurred after a fraud-marred election last year that returned President Mutharika to office.

The results were annulled by the country’s top court and fresh polls are due in May.

