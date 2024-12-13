NWRA Urges Flood-Prone Communities to Relocate to Higher Ground

The National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) has advised people living in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher ground ahead of the 2024-2025 rainy season.

Speaking during an extraordinary full council meeting in Chikwawa on Thursday, NWRA Chief Executive Officer Dwight Kambuku warned that the upcoming rainy season is expected to bring normal to above-normal rainfall, increasing the likelihood of flooding.

“I want to make it clear that districts like Chikwawa and Nsanje will not be spared from floods. Let us relocate to areas where floods cannot affect us,” Kambuku urged.

He emphasized the need to avoid constructing houses near rivers or lakes to mitigate the risks of flooding. Citing examples, he noted that some lodges in flood-prone districts like Mangochi have been submerged, severely affecting business operations.

Kambuku also discouraged cultivating along riverbanks, pointing out that such practices contribute to soil erosion. He explained that soil washed into rivers narrows their channels, making them more prone to flooding, even with minimal rainfall.

Chikwawa District Commissioner Nardin Kamba said his office has already begun awareness campaigns about the predicted weather conditions. While acknowledging that some community members remain reluctant to heed warnings, he assured that his office is working tirelessly to protect lives and property by encouraging relocation to safer areas before the situation worsens.

Traditional Authority Ngowe echoed these sentiments, stating that although his area is not highly prone to floods, he has proactively relocated some of his subjects to safer locations. Reflecting on past flood experiences, he affirmed his commitment to safeguarding his community from future disasters.

The NWRA, established by an Act of Parliament in 2013, oversees water-related issues in Malawi. Its mandates include issuing licenses for water usage and borehole drilling. According to Kambuku, the authority has already issued over 5,000 licenses.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!