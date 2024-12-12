Magistrate grudgingly adjourns Chinese ‘wildlife crime kingpin’ corruption case

Lilongwe’s Principal Resident Magistrate, Rodrick Michongwe, Wednesday grudgingly adjourned a high-profile corruption case involving notorious Chinese wildlife crime convict, Lin Yunhua, accused of attempting to bribe a judge and prison authorities.

While on remand at Maula Prison in Lilongwe in 2019, Yunhua allegedly offered MK30 million and completion of construction work for Aaron Ganyavu Kaunda, the officer in charge of the prison, as a bribe to allow him to leave the prison.

He was then on trial for, among others, wildlife trafficking and money laundering, for which he is now serving a 14 year sentence in Malawi prisons.

He also attempted to bribe High Court Judge Violet Chipao, who was then Lilongwe’s Chief Resident Magistrate presiding over his trial.

Yunhua, therefore, faces fresh charges of corrupt practices with public officers under Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Wednesday’s adjournment followed a request by Precious Kalulu, representing Yunhua’s lawyer Fostino Mayere, who saught an adjournment, stating that Mayere was attending another case at the High Court.

This adjournment followed another one on 8th November, when YunHua had not shown up for plea to corruption charges, prompting Magistrate Michongwe to adjourn the case to 11th December, Wednesday.

The magistrate expressed his dismay over these delays, requesting defense lawyers to quickly agree with the state on new dates to proceed with the case.

He particularly cautioned the defense that “the court will just proceed with the case if there will be further delays”.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Principal Legal and Prosecution Officer, Peter Sambani, expressed worry over the adjournment, noting that the court may not reconvene soon as public offices will now close for the festive season.

Lin, the leader of a notorious Chinese gang illegally trading in wildlife products, was sentenced in September 2021 for trading in Rhino horn and money laundering by Justice Chipao, who was then Lilongwe’s Chief Resident Magistrate.

In the earlier years of his incarceration, especially at Maula, Lin had reportedly been allowed to leave prison, spend days at his home, conduct his business and go on shopping sprees in the company of prison guards. This might also be another case for investigation and prosecution by ACB.

He has also been in and out of High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, seeking a reduction of his 14 year prison term.

Apparently, the Supreme Court of Appeal early this year granted him leave to appeal against his 14-year prison sentence and permission to appeal out of time. The case is ongoing.

Recently, an investigation by the Platform for Investigative Journalism revealed that Lin is also seeking a presidential pardon.

