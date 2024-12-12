DStv’s Open Windows to unwrap extra surprises for the Festive Season

For the Festive Season, DStv is set to make it one to remember with exciting Open Windows that add even more joy to people’s holidays.

“Imagine sitting with your loved ones, the smell of festive treats in the air, and your screen lit up with the best football action, heartwarming movies, and magical kids’ shows.

“That’s the DStv promise — entertainment that brings everyone together,” says MultiChoice in its statement.

Open Windows let viewers enjoy channels not normally on subscribers’ package and at no extra charge during the period taking cognizance that the festive season is about more joy, more stories, and more time with loved ones.

What’s on offer during the Festive Season Open Window period include football and starting tomorrow, December 13-15, the SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Action and SuperSport Football Plus channels will open up to DStv Access and up subscribers for the weekend.

The hot matches this weekend include Arsenal vs. Everton and the Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Manchester City.

For the kids to get their time to shine, the little ones are also in for a treat as from tomorrow December 13 up to Sunday January 5, DStv Access subscribers and up can enjoy a world of adventure with Cartoonito, Moonbug, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Nick JR. and NickToons channels — all packed full of festive fun.

“Watch the SpongeBob Christmas Special on Nick Jr., laugh along with Bugs Bunny Builders on Cartoonito, and be a part of the magic of Lego Star Wars: Holiday Special on Disney — I t’s holiday magic made just for them and for you to join in.”

Movie magic is also at its best as the open Window is from tomorrow till January 5 in which DStv Access subscribers and up can settle in for movie marathons on MovieRoom, TNT Africa, Kix, Studio Universal, M-Net Movies 3, AXN Movies, Cinemundo HD and Star Movies, “that will make every evening special”.

“Watch classics like Kung Fu Panda 4 on MM1, Mr. Bean’s Holiday on MM3, and festive gems like Last Christmas on Studio Universal — it’s the perfect way to unwind and create moments that matter.”

On the Holiday Channel, running until Friday, January 3, it will offer even more feel-good content to keep the festive cheer alive and it’s available to all subscribers from DStv Access Up.

“During this festive season, DStv isn’t just opening windows – we’re opening doors to joy, connection, and togetherness,” says the statement. “Let us be part of your family’s celebrations and make this season unforgettable.

“Reconnect today, stay with us, and enjoy the festive magic with DStv. The joy is just a click away and for those on the go, DStv Stream keeps you connected, offering top movies, series, and sports anywhere, anytime.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!