Undule cautions Malawi Government on labour export deals

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has advised the Government of Malawi to exercise caution when securing and sealing labour export deals with other countries to avoid putting the lives of Malawians at risk.

Mwakasungula, in a statement reacting to the State of the Nation Address by President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, observed that not all labour export deals may work well for Malawians.

In his address Chakwera said his government has intensified job creation efforts to address the high unemployment rates among the youth.

He said among others, that his government is championing infrastructure development, and investment in key sectors like agriculture, tourism, and mining as one way of creating jobs for the loafing youth.

Chakwera also put emphasis on exporting labour to foreign markets like Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

But Mwakasungula said although this shows how innovative thinking the Chakwera administration is, it requires careful planning to protect workers’ rights abroad.

However, the governance and human rights advocate commended President Chakwera for undertaking various initiatives to address the food crisis in Malawi.

He observed that the government has acted with ultimate transparency in the distribution of the resources mobilized from various donors.

“This transparency builds trust in the government’s commitment to addressing hunger. However, it also reflects the enormous challenge of ensuring food security, which remains a critical concern,” reacted Mwakasungula.

The President also acknowledged the notable donations from countries like the US, UK, Sweden, and Japan, which Mwakasungula said shows the importance of global solidarity in emergencies.

“This also calls for continued accountability in utilizing these resources. Regarding long-term challenges like fuel and forex shortages, the President announced promising developments, such as a government-to-government fuel arrangement with the UAE. This step reflects the administration’s effort to find sustainable solutions, though its impact will depend on effective implementation,” he said.

Mwakasungula also hailed the appointment of Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba as the new Minister of Labour, saying it is a demonstration of trust by the President young promising Malawians.

“All in all, the President’s national address was a clear demonstration of his commitment to the well-being of Malawians. From tackling hunger to creating jobs, building strong partnerships, and promoting democracy, the government is focused on delivering results. And success depends on continued transparency, effective implementation, and sustained public and international support,” he said.

