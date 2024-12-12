NICO Asset Managers supports National Defence College with multimedia equipment worth K25.8 million

NICO Asset Managers, a subsidiary of NICO Group Plc on Wednesday supported the National Defence College, an institution in the Malawi Defence Force with a multimedia equipment valued at K25.8 million.

Speaking during the hand over ceremony held at NBS Bank Presidential Villas in Lilongwe, Nico Asset Managers, Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Dunga said they have been running a joint program between NICO and Malawi Defence senior officials on worth management and investment management which comprises of delivering the services at a certain level.

“A national defence college in any country is a strategic institution and since we are also a strategic entity in Malawi we needed to peach the quality, and it was clear that equipment was a challenge so we thought it wise to assist in covering that gap,” said Dunga.

He further added that the quality of that program is at high level considering the fact that the institution is moreover committed to the content and environment that has been created.

“Learning is not just works ,learning is also by experience”. He added.

The donated Equipment includes laptop, projector, printing machine, PA systems (Speakers), cameras and some internet gargets.

In his remarks National Defence College Commandant Brigadier General, Prof. Dan Kuwali thanked the generous gestures from NICO Asset Managers for the timely support of the media equipment.

Kuwali said as an institution they are running different courses especially online courses,that mostly need technology to run the exercise.

“We appreciate the good gesture shown to us by NICO Asset Managers through this gift of equipment.

“We really needed techlogical equipment to support us so the donation is timely and relevant to our institution,” explained Kuwali.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!