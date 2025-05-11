Nyambose Bags First Point for Songwe Border United: A Spark of Hope After a Rough Start

Christopher Nyambose, head coach of TNM Super League debutants Songwe Border United, believes the club’s first point of the season—earned in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mzuzu City Hammers—could be the turning point they’ve been waiting for.

The breakthrough came on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium, putting an end to the club’s four-match losing streak since the 2025 season kicked off.

The hosts took an early lead in the 29th minute when Gerald Ngwira expertly nodded in a Chimwemwe Kaliyala cross, leaving goalkeeper Ringster Galima rooted to the spot.

Mzuzu City Hammers suffered a major blow early in the second half when midfielder Samuel Amos was sent off for a second bookable offense, reducing them to 10 men.

Songwe Border United capitalized on the advantage and found the equalizer in the 63rd minute through Lusekero Kishombe, who impressed throughout and was later named Player of the Match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, a relieved Nyambose described the result as a crucial morale booster.

“This is a very vital point. The game was tough, especially coming from four straight losses. But this is our stepping stone—better days are ahead,” he said confidently.

Mzuzu City Hammers coach Steven Nkwinika lamented the red card as the turning point that cost them all three points.

“The red card did some damage to us. We’ll keep working hard to get the results we want,” said Nkwinika.

Despite the draw, Songwe Border United remains bottom of the table with just 1 point from 5 matches, while Mzuzu City Hammers sit 14th with 4 points from 4 games.

Meanwhile, in Karonga, Chitipa United and Civil Service United also shared the spoils in another 1-1 stalemate. Both teams now have 5 points from 5 matches, sitting 12th and 11th respectively.

