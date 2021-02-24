Nyambose to take care of Chitipa Utd

Coach Christopher Nyambose will be in charge of Chitipa United Football Club on temporal basis as the club awaits recruitment of a new permanent head coach.

This is a post-development to Alex Ngwira’s resignation from the team which is anchoring the TNM Super League log table with only 4 points from 9 games. Among other reasons, Ngwira cited accumulated unpaid dues for his resignation.

Nyambose who is currently head coach for Dedza Dynamos in the Central Region Chipiku League will be at Chitipa United on loan since the date for commencement of the country’s regional leagues is still not known.

According to a letter written to Dedza Dynamos signed by Chitipa United General Secretary, Duma Ngoma, and seen by Nyasa Times, Nyambose will be a caretaker coach and the club wil be responsible for his upkeep allowances and game bonuses.

“As a team, we have already engaged Christopher Nyambose for discussions and agreed on personal terms,” reads the communication in part.

“The loan agreement will be terminated once Chitipa United finds a new permanent coach or resolves the matter with the current coach. Chitipa United is committed to release the coach once the date for commencement of regional leagues is announced,” explains Ngoma in the letter.

Nyambose confirmed his acceptance to Nyasa Times saying he would want to steer Chitipa United out of the relegation zone.

“It’s true that I have been engaged by Chitipa United as their caretaker head coach and I have accepted the offer.

“What I want is to get the club out of relegation. People should know that I am there for a purpose. I am there to rescue Chitipa United from relegation. It is a big club. It’s not supposed to be anchoring the table,” explained Nyambose.

Nyambose is a holder of CAF A Coaching Licence just like his predecessor, Alex Ngwira.

