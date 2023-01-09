Nyasa Big Bullets Women thrash Bvumbwe 20-0

Nyasa Big Bullets Women thrashed Bvumbwe United 20-0 in the FAM Women’s Football Southern Region League to finish the season unbeaten.

The match was just academic as they had already won the match last week after beating their rivals Ntopwa 4-0.

New signing Anne van Els was handed her debut after signing for The Peoples Team in November and opened the floodgates when she was set by Vanessa Chikupila two minutes after kick-off. The Dutch international went on to score a hattrick.

Mary Chavinda netted her 43rd goal of the season from close range following a pass from Chikupila in the 4th minute.

Defensive midfielder Lyna James almost found our third goal following a back pass from Chavinda inside the area, but her effort ended in the palms of the visiting goalkeeper, Veronica Kakhobwe, sister to our men’s first team goalie, Ernest Kakhobwe.

Bullets Women were 5-nil up in the opening 10 minutes as Chavinda scored two quick goals within 60 seconds to grab the first hat-trick of the afternoon.

Chavinda made it 6-0 at the stroke of the quarter-hour mark, shooting from close range to beat Kakhobwe following a square pass from Chikupila, who almost found the back of the net only to be denied by the ‘keeper, who guided her attempt away for a corner that ended into another set piece from the corner flag, which the visitors defended.

The forward, who has finished the season with 49 league goals, winning the Golden Boot, nearly scored her fifth goal of the match, she was however denied by the woodwork.

Ten minutes later Chavinda’s scored again. Captain of the day Zainab Kapanda, on the right flank almost led to another goal in the 40th minute, however, Chavinda was denied as her connection hit the post. However she made no mistake in the 43rd minute to score the ninth goal.

On the stroke on half-time Chikupila made 10-0 in favour of Bullets Women at the stroke of 45 minutes.

Chikupila made it11-0 and van Els grabbed a hattrick to make it 12-0 when she scored from the penalty kick.

Chikupila was on target a minute later when she dribbled past a forest of defenders before sending the ball into the far right corner, 13-0.

Substitute Shira Dimba scored the 14th, however, her strike from the edge of the box was tipped over the bar by Kakhobwe. Emily Jossam also registered her name on the scoresheet in the 65th to make it 14-0.

Kapanda scored the 15th goal of the match 18 minutes from time.

In the 76th minute, Chikupila made it 16 from close range. Sani was on target again in the 81st minute to score the 17th goal.

Chikupila made it 18 in the 83rd minute before Dimba scored in the 19th goal, two minutes from time when she beat two defenders before slotting the ball past Kakhobwe, making it 19-0 on the afternoon.

Substitute George completed Bullets Women’s rout in stoppage time.

