LL City Council reopens Central Poultry

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) on Friday reopened the operations of Central Poultry (CP), which it closed due to lack of hygiene on January 3, 2023.

The Council, through its Directorate of Health, ordered the closure of the company for failing to comply with recommendations, particularly at the composite site and waste management.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the company on Friday, the Council’s Deputy Director for Preventive Health Services, Jorlex Kantokoma, said the company has made progress in complying with recommendations, especially in the areas they needed to improve.

“They have managed to work on a dump and composite site which was running illegal by removing all the waste and stop producing compost manure,” he said.

He observed that the company established the site without following procedures, adding that the compost making processes being followed at the centre are a threat to the environment and a source of air pollution as the process produces unbearable odours to the residents in the surrounding areas.

Kantokoma said in the time when the nation is grappling with cholera, the area was a health threat.

He therefore advised the company to submit a project brief to the council with a copy to Department of Environmental Affairs for approval before they proceed to construct a waste disposal facility.

Currently, he said, all waste from the company should be disposed of at the council’s dump site in Area 38.

CP Chief Executive Officer Mike Davis expressed gratitude for the reopening of the operations of his company.

“We have complied with recommendations given on how to dispose these waste because it was not easy,” he said.

Davis said the company will continue to obey the instructions and observe the city by-laws.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!