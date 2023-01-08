Matours Bus Company donates K1.5m worth of medical supplies to Kawale Health Centre

January 8, 2023 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Matours Bus Company – an international coach service provider – on Friday handed over assorted medical supplies to Kawale Health Centre in Lilongwe to enable the facility contain the spread of cholera.

The K1.5 million donated items included chlorine, cannulas and oral rehydration salts (ORS).

Kampaundi (3rd from right) handing over the donation to officials at Kawale Health Centre in Lilongwe

Matours Corporate Social Responsibility Associate Bright Kampaundi said the donation demonstration demonstrates the company’s commitment to complement government efforts in fighting the pandemic.

“As a business entity, we thought of helping the health facility to contain the cholera outbreak. We expect that the donated medical supplies will meet the health facility’s needs,” said Kampaundi.

He appealed to other firms to donate towards the fight against the diarrheal outbreak that has claimed slightly over 600 lives since March 2022.

Speaking after receiving the donation, facility-in-charge for Kawale Health Centre, Andrew Mphongolo, said the donated supplies are a huge relief to the under-resourced health centre.

Mphongolo said the area under Kawale Health Centre has, so far, registered seven cholera cases, with no death.

However, he encouraged community members to go for vaccine, stressing that vaccination is the best ammunition to eliminate the disease.

Kawale Health Centre serves a population of over 324, 000 people.

