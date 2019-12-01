Nyasa Bullets close in on title after 4-0 thumping of Eagles

Nyasa Big Bullets wasted no time in seeing off any potential threat from Blue Eagles with an emphatic 4-0 TNM Super League victory at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The victory see The People’s Team maintaining its lead at the top of the TNM Super League standings.

Coach Kalisto Pasuwa made two changes to the side that won 1-0 away to Mighty Tigers last weekend, bringing on board Hassan Kajoke and Mike Mwate for Luke Chima and Bright Munthali.

The visitors had high hopes of repeating what they did to Bullets in the first round when they won 2-1 at Nankhaka Stadium, but those ambitions were thwarted as the hosts sped into the lead just after 13 minutes into the first half.

Kajoke opened the scoring from Bullets’ fourth corner from Righteous Banda when he powered home a header to the delight of the home fans.

Bullets doubled the lead when Peter Banda delivered a masterclass cross into the box to find Righteous who made a simple finish to beat Eagles’ John Soko in goals for the visitors.

At the other end of the field, Schumacher Kuwali combined well with Foster Bitoni to feed Vitumbiko Kumwenda who was late to arrive on the ball, allowing Charles Petro to clear the danger away from the defensive half.

The hosts were not yet done with scoring as Mkwate made it 3-0 in the 41st minute when Eagles’ backline failed to tame 19-year-old Banda who was causing havoc in the attacking half.

It might have been even larger half-time lead had the visitors not had a bit of good fortune when the youngster’s long range effort was equally saved by Soko.

The visitors were never in the contest although they did try to stay competitive, pushing numbers forward and running risk of being caught on the counter.

In the second half, the visitors introduced John Malidadi Jnr for ineffective Bitoni as they tried to get something out of the game.

The hosts almost made it 4 when Kajoke brilliantly sped off into the box before releasing a low cross drive from which Chimwemwe Idana failed to connect.

However, the hosts were able to net their fourth goal in the 69th minute to put the game beyond the visitors’ reach.

The goal came in similar fashion, although from the other side, as Banda whipped in another corner to this time see Kajoke rise up above Wonder Jeremani into the top corner.

The log leaders made a double substitution, introducing Dalitso Sailesi and Nelson Kangunje for Righteous Banda and Mkwate, respectively.

Idana had another opportunity when he was found in a one-to-one situation with Soko, but the central midfielder saw his effort well saved by the goalkeeper.

Pasuwa made his final substitution towards the end of the match when Sankhani Mkandawire limped off with a minor injury and was replaced by Yamikani Fodya.

With less than eight minutes to go, Kangunje had a chance but he blasted his strike across the face of goal as Bullets kept hunting for more goals.

Despite introducing some fresh legs into the match, the visitors were never near Bullets’ pace as the hosts stood firm to collect full points ahead of their clash with Kamuzu Barracks on Wednesday at the same venue.

The win sees Bullets extending their lead at the top to 55 points, a point ahead of the second-placed Be Forward Wanderers who were 2-0 winners away to Dwangwa United.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :