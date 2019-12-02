Mutharika to address global climate change summit

President Peter Mutharika is scheduled to join dozens of heads of states and government, environmental organizations, entrepreneurs, scientists and over 25,000 representatives from 200 countries in the world who are in Madrid-Spain for the UN Climate Change Conference which opens Monday.

A statement issued by State House Press Office signed by presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani states that Mutharika is expected to address the summit at 11:30am Central African Time.

“Mutharika is among five African leaders who have been invited to attend the meeting based on their splendid performance towards climate change in their countries.The meeting has been organized for nations to join forces and commit themselves in the fight against the effects of climate change,” reads the statement.

Mutharika, who arrived in Madrid in Spain on Friday told Malawi media, that there are several challenges that have resulted from climate change such as dwindling water levels in the Shire River and Lake Malawi , floods and global warming among others which have negatively affected some of the least developed countries in the world including Malawi.

In the recent years, Malawi has also experienced changing rainfall patterns and dry spells which specialists have attributed to climate change.

This year’s talks will focus on putting the 2015 Paris agreement into practice with the aim of cutting on greenhouse gas emissions which are a major culprit of climate change.

“The conference will also be a preparatory meeting for the National Plans for 2020 climate conference which will take place in the UK where it is expected that long term responses to climate change emergency will be decided,” the statement reads further.

According to the statement, the conference is designed to take the next crucial steps in the UN climate change process.

Following agreement on the implementation guidelines of the Paris Agreement at COP 24 in Poland last year, a key objective is to complete several matters with respect to the full operationalization of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

The COP25 summit will wind up on December 13,

