Nyasa Bullets dominate TNM Super League awards

Nyasa Big Bullets FC outstanding performance in the 2018 TNM Super League season was underlined on Saturday when they won the bulk of the awards.

The Peoples Team carted home K15 million champion’s prize. They also went away with the best team management accolade.

That was not all. Bullets were also rewarded with the best team in the first round—a fitting reward to the Peoples Team who defied the odds to finish top in the first round.

In the individual awards, Be Forward Wanderers marksman Yamikani Chester was named the best player of the season while Masters Security Francis Nkonda was named the best midfielder.

The best goalkeeper award went to Bullets’ Rabson Chiyenda while Bullets captain John Lanjesi was named the best defender.

Another Bullets player Mike Nkwate was voted the most improved player.

Wanderers got K7.5 million for finishing second while , third-placed Silver went away with K4 million whereas Masters got K3 million for finishing fourth.

Silver Strikers supporters were voted the most disciplined fans whereas TN Stars were awarded with the Fair play award.

Nyasa Big Bullets CEO,Fleethood Haiya described the season as fantastic.

“It really has been a successful season for us and we are glad that we dominated the awards this year. The players did put up a 100 percent effort and today we are here, celebrating”, he said.

Haiya also vowed to defend the league.

“We will do everything to defend the league and make more history. We are not going to just sit back and watch but we will plan carefully for the next season,” said Haiya.

