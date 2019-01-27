US bound Chester wins player of the season award: Malawi TNM Super League

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers versatile attacker Yamikani Chester was on Saturday January 26 2018 voted as the best and most exceptional player in the 2018 soccer season in Malawi’s top flight TNM Super League.

Chester, who is set to leave for United States of America (USA) soon, has been an influential player in the Nomad’s squad.

The colourful and glamorous event took place at Crossroads Hotel in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

He wasthe most exceptional amongst all league players in the 2018 soccer season despite his club’s failure to defend the league title which their old age traditional rivals Nyasa Big Bullets won for the 14th time in the History of Malawi’s football.

However, Bullets were the most decorated club at the event during the night having won three individal awards and two as a group.

Robson Chiyenda won the award of best goalkeeper, John Lanjesi best defender, Mike Kwate was voted as the most improved player while striker Chiukepo Msowoya scooped the Golden Boot award.

As a group, Nyasa Big Bullets were voted as league champions as well as the the club with the the management team.

Other individual awards went to Francis Mkonda coming from the most improved team Masters Security who who are the reigning carlsberg Cup Kings.

In the supporters category, Silver Strikers supporters were voted as the most disciplined while in the referees category, Gift Chicco was voted as the best Centre referee with Happiness Mbandambanda and Keneth Kanduku as best linesmen.

TNM Super League debutant Kasungu based TN Stars was voted as the most fair play team with Masters Security as the team with the best technical panel.

All the individual award attracted a K100 000.00 prize money and a mineature except that of the top goal scorer and player of the season accollades that attracted a mineature and K250 00 and K300 000 each respectovely.

Champions Bullets received a trophy and K15 million, second placed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers received K7.5 Million while Silver Strikers and Masters Security received K4 million and K3.5 million for finishing on third and fourth positions.