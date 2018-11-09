Nyasa Bullets drawn against Gor Mahia of Kenya, Silver discover fate

Malawi representatives in African club competitions, league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers, have known will have now known their opponents in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively.

Bullets will face Gor Mahia of Kenya in the Caf Champions League, according to the draw released on Friday.

Gor Mahia will host the Malawian league leaders on 27/28 November before the return leg a week later at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Blantyre based side managed by former Zimbabwe national team coach Calisto Pasuwa will have to navigate past the Kenyan champions with the winner taking on Lobi Stars of Nigeria or US Louam of Cameroon in the first round and a chance to reach the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

In the Confederation Cup, Silver Strikers will meet A.O CMS on the same dates as in the Champions League.

The winner will proceed to the first round to meet either Raja of Morocco or RD from Congo.

The 2019 African club qualifying draws were made over the weekend in Rabat, Morocco but not released due to a “special situation”, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) licensing and compliance manager Casper Jangale on Friday confirmed having been communicated about the draw.

This is the last year the Champions League and Confederation Cup will be staged from February to November as they switch to August-to-May seasons from next year.

The transitional 2019 competitions begin on November 27 and end by June 1 next year.

