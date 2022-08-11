Nyasa Bullets, Nomads avoid each other in FDH Bank quarter finals

Malawi’s football heavyweights and old rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have avoided each other for this year’s FDH Bank quarterfinals but have chances of meeting in the semifinals should they both progress.

The quarterfinals draw, conducted on Wednesday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, pitted the current TNM Super League leaders, Big Bullets to travel away to the North where they will face-off Simso Premier Division side, Chitipa United — which will be Match 4 as per the draw.

Their rivals, Wanderers will host fellow TNM Super League giants, Kamuzu Barracks in Match 3 and the semifinals draw pitted winner in Match 4 against winner of Match 3.

Changalamu Barracks date Extreme FC as Match 1 with Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves meeting Blue Eagles in Match 2 — with winner Match 1 meeting winner Match 2 in semis.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM), vice-president, Justice Jabber Alide said he is very much delighted with the competitiveness shown by the teams in the preliminary stage, which made the competition to be more exciting.

Alide said the preliminary round matches went on smoothly and that the performance itself from the clubs — both TNM Super League and lower division sides — was very impressive.

“As FAM, we are proud of what we have seen in this year’s competition and this draw has gone on well and we expect to have another cracking encounters.

“To us, we are seeing a great achievement for having a total of four lower league teams reaching in the quarterfinals. This is a no mean achievement in as far as football development is concerned,” he said.

In his remarks, FDH Bank Plc Group Head of Marketing and Communications, Levie Nkunika described the 2022 competition as one of the great successful event which was full of surprises beginning from the throw off day.

Nkunika added that as sponsors, they are expecting more surprises in the quarterfinals up to the final.

“Honestly, we have witnessed an exciting battle and this has made us to meet our objective which is football development.

“We believe that we’ll experience another thrilling competition in the remaining games.

“We wish to congratulate FAM for the great organisation they are making in helping the cup to be successful,” Nkunika said.

