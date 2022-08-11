Malawi Govt works on standard salaries for parastatals

Comptroller of Statutory Corporation Peter Simbani says the government is implementing the directive by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to standardize salary structures and the operations of the country’s parastatals.

This follows a directive by President Chakwera who suspended the renewal of contracts and new recruitments in all state-owned corporations until a review on remunerations is done.

This is part of implementing the President’s austerity measures aimed at reducing public expenditure as a means of reviving the country’s economy.

Simbani said his office set up a review committee comprising of the Secretary to the Treasury, Secretary for the Department of Human Resources and Management, Secretary for Justice and the Solicitor General.

According to Simbani, currently there are huge salary disparities for some parastatals under the same category hence the review will assist to address the same.

He has since disclosed that the committee is finalizing the review and a report on the same will be released soon.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!