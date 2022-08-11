Former DPP diplomats to appear before Parliament accused of stealing public money

Parliament has passed a resolution to force Malawi diplomats who abuse public funds in the country’s foreign missions to appear before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

This follows audit reports of plunder of public resources in Malawi diplomatic missions in Kenya, Ethiopia, Japan, among others, during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

Some of the cases are currently in the courts in the country.

Members of Public Accounts Committee of Parliament say the diplomats should be summoned to appear before the committee to answer questions for themselves.

Chairperson of the Committee, Mark Botomani made the proposal in Parliament on Wednesday as legislators were deliberating the 2013- 2019 audit report on the misappropriation of public funds by foreign missions.

He argued every person shoulder their own mistakes since they knew the procedures but chose not to follow them unlike the current setup where controlling officers are the ones responding.

“There is also need to have skillful people in these foreign missions as most of the diplomatic offices have no auditors, accountants and administrators but just people that are trained on top,” said Botomani.

It is alleged that the country’s diplomats in New York, Washington DC, Harare and Brussels misused huge sums of public funds.

