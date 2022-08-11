Phyzix, Dan Lu gangs up in ‘Cha-Nyo’ 

When the two join hands, they produce an explosive. They collaborated in 2015 and they shook the country’s music echelons. Now, seven years later, they are back with another bang.

Surely, there will be fire on the mountain mwa nyooo with their new ear-pleasing but heart-conquering new release, Cha nyoo.

Undisputed Malawi’s top-notch music icons, multi-award winning Afro-hip-hop star, Phyzix and top-drawer Afro-RnB and local-fused pop crooner Dan Lu are set to release a collaboration on Monday August 15, 2022 at 19:00 hours prompt.

Phyzix, whose real name is Noel Chikoleka, a songwriter, rapper, marketer, banker and entrepreneur who has just returned from a tour duty from the United Kingdom has hooked up with the legendary silky-voiced singer and songwriter, Dan Lufani but is widely known by his stage moniker Dan Lu, the Malawian bwai in a song which is billed to be a hit titled ‘Cha Nyooo.’

The two urban artists, Gamba wa Suit and the Wachiyawo wangalusa stars first collaborated in a hit song Noninoni which featured the late Martse in 2015 and that collaboration remain one of the best songs on the Malawian music scene.

A few months ago, the Follow hitmaker, Phyzix who made trends when he announced that he was going to shave his head with ‘seda ya nyooo’ has recently been making hit after hit such as Wife material, Legends, Patelera, Mwachibwana among others, and nothing less is expected from the upcoming new song.

On the other hand, Dan Lu who came onto the local music scene in 2005 with his sensational composition Shupi has been rising the ladder since then and is one of the biggest music exports having corroborated with Nigerian decorated superstars K-Cee and Flavour has a magic wand such that every song he touches blow up the airwaves.

In an interview the Cholapitsa star, Phyzix said: “This is a song most Malawians and music lovers across the globe will love. It is a great song that anyone can relate to.

“For me, working with my brother Dan Lu is always a pleasure. He is a hugely talented artist who has been in the game for a long time and any song he puts his blessed mouth on becomes a big tune.”

Fashion icon and award-winning songster, Dan Lu, him of Wachiyawo wangalusa fame, who recently released his chart-topping hit single 247 said Phyzix is a great creative, hardworking, focused and passionate artist and that working with him is always a privilege.

“Phyzix is one of the biggest rappers not only in Malawi but in the continent and beyond.

“I have never seen anyone who is so focused and dedicated to the game and I have so much respect for him and I am sure Malawi will enjoy our new musical offer,” said the Sugarbanana singer.

He added: ” Cha Nyoo is going to be a big hit. We have given it our all for our fans and we hope other countries will love it but in everything we give thanks and praises to God for firstly, the gift of life and secondly, for the talent and thirdly, we thank our fans to whom we owe everything we have achieved or hope to achieve.”

Phyzix, who is also known as Captain Bae and King of the Ghetto, is the most successful rapper in the modern times and has 14 albums under his belt, the first Malawian rapper to have a double-digit number of albums in their name and he is also the most African nominated rapper in a calendar year- he got 12 nominations in a year – the first African hip-hop artist to achieve such an incredible feat.

London-based music fanatic, Bettie Guwa but is popularly known as Abiti Khologeti on social media platforms said: “Can’t wait for this Cha Nyoo banger. I have a good feeling about it.

“When these two do a song together, it is a big hit and for me this song will be a great song – the two dudes don’t miss.”

The new song, Cha Nyo is produced by DJ OK and Martin Anjelz under Phyzix’s It’s Only Entertainment music label and Dan Lu’s Pesi Nyasa Music World banner.

