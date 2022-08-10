Parliament takes Escom problems head on

Parliament has formed an ad hoc committee to look into problems rocking the state run power distributing company, Escom which is in huge unmanageable debt.

The joint committee comprises of four parliamentary committees namely; Legal Affairs, Public Accounts, Trade and Natural Resources.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda made the proposal during parliament deliberations on Wednesday; arguing there are a lot of issues concerning ESCOM which need serious examination.

The joint committee is expected to bring a report to parliament on matters of unbundling of ESCOM, Power Market Link and ESCOM tariffs increase.

The legislators argued the House has been discussing ESCOM for a long time but nothing seems to be changing which calls for serious attention to sort things out.

The formation of the joint committee came in as parliament was discussing the rejected Public Accounts Committee’s audit report on ESCOM’s distribution of electricity in Malawi.

Parliament observed that the 2013-2015 report only centered on the electricity distribution yet the whole institution had several challenges.

Chimwendo Banda said they expect a report from the joint committee in the next sitting of parliament.

