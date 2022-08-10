Malawi Parliament reject death penalty abolition

August 11, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Parliament has shot down a proposal to abolish penalty in Malawi, a development that has disappointed campaigners.
The issue stirred heated debate and divided opinion on Wednesday in the House with some against the abolition to punish those found guilty of mercilessly killing persons with albinism.
Some further argued the death penalty would deal with those behind the brutal killings of the elderly people suspected of practicing witchcraft.
But Mulanje Bale lawmaker, Victor Musowa strongly opposed the whole idea of abolishing the death penalty.
He added it would not make sense to be feeding these people under life imprisonment; describing it as a waste of public resources.
Earlier, the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament had indicated that through its wide consultations, over 90 percent of Malawians were in support of the abolition of the death penalty.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Public Accounts Committee members rebuff deputy OPC secretary presence, demand Zamba

Members of Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Wednesday turned back deputy secretary to the Office President and Cabinet Janet...

Close