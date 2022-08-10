Public Accounts Committee members rebuff deputy OPC secretary presence, demand Zamba

Members of Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Wednesday turned back deputy secretary to the Office President and Cabinet Janet Banda, demanding they wanted to meet the Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba. PAC chairperson Mark Botomani said as a committee, their resolve was to meet Zamba who had earlier confirmed availability through Principal Secretary for Administration in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dickson Chunga. Botomani told the OPC delegation that they would like to meet Zamba before August 29, 2022.

Among the top government officials that accompanied the Deputy SPC include Accountant General, Jean Munyenyembe, Secretary of Ministry of Local Government, James Chiusiwa, Solicitor General and the Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance.

The agenda for meeting Zamba was not disclosed.

