Nyasa Bullets prove they are champions elect: Malawi TNM Super League

The arithmetic is clear that TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets are champions-elect as on Saturday they narrowly beat Blue Eagles FC 1-0 in a highly contented and thrilling encounter played at the Nankhaka Stadium in Area 30 , Lilongwe.

Nelson ‘Silencer’ Kangunje’s 78th minute strike earned Bullets the much needed hard felt maximum three points.

First 45 minutes was a balanced affair but Bullets at least had an advantage and looked far much better as they showed alot of anger for an opening goal comparing to the home side.

They launched a number of fierce attacks and knocked on Eagles goal a couple of times.

But their best chance came in the 40th minute when midfielder Henry Kabichi unleashed a 20 metres thunderbolt which was equally beautifully saved by Eagles goalkeeper John Soko.

There was little to write about in the second half until in the 78th minute when Bullets finally broke the dead lock to find the back of the net.

This means that the People’s team now leads the log standings with six points.

This follows failure by second placed and closest title contenders Silver Strikers to reduce the gap following a 1-1 draw against third placed and defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanagains at the Kamuzu Stadium on the same Saturday afternoon.

Speaking after their match, Blue Eagles Coach Deklerk Msakakuona admitted his side came second best and described the loss as ‘harmful’.

He also blamed his players for failing to utilise the little chances they created.

However, Msakakuona is optimistic that his side can still do better in their remaining four games to squeeze themselves to a better position.

On the other hand, newly hired Bullets Zimbabwean tactician Calisto Pasuwa hailed his charges for putting up a gallant fight.

Pasuwa however admitted Blue Eagles was a tough nut to crack.

According to the Zimbabwean tactician, the condition of the pitch also in other affected their game plan as they struggled to settle down.

Bullets were reportedly denied entry to enter and feel the Nankhaka pitch on Friday prior to their match.

Bullets workhorse midfielder, Chimango ‘BlackBerry’ Kayira was named man of the match.

The People’s Team have more two wins to be crowned champions for 2018 TNM Super League.

Meanwhile, Pasuwa says he will work on the weak areas he has noticed to sharpen up the team ahead of its participation in the continental CAF Champions League next year.

Nyasa Big Bullets now have 58 points from 24 games while second placed Silver Strikers who on Saturday drew 1-1 with Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have 52 points from 27 games.

Wanderers are on third with 46 points from 23 games while Civil Sporting and Tigers FC occupy positions four and five and have 39 and 34 points from 27 and 25 games respectively.

Elsewhere, Karonga United and Mzuni FC played a 1-1 draw while bottom placed Nchalo United lost 2-0 to Civil Sporting FC.

