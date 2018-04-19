Nyasa Bullets supporters dress coaches with suits

Nyasa Big Bullets supporters during the week bought expensive suits, shirts and shoes worth about K314, 000.00 for their coaches Eliya Kananji and Rodgers Yassin.

Through a WhatsApp group called “Friends of Nyasa Big Bullets”, the supporters agreed to mobilize funds to buy two suits each worth K95, 000.00, two shirts each worth K20, 000.00, two pairs of shoes each worth K40, 000.00 and two pairs of socks each worth K2, 000.00. They therefore spent K157, 000.00 on each of the two coaches.

Speaking after presenting the items to the two coaches in Blantyre, one of the administrators of the group, Suzgo Banda, who is based in Phalombe, explained that the group comprises 168 members.

“We thought that if our players are dressing well in jerseys with their names at the back, coaches too should show that they are working for a big brand. I thank all supporters for coming up with this initiative and this should not be the end. We have a responsibility to look after our players as well as coaches,” said Banda.

Eliya Kananji was all smiles saying he never expected such a gesture from Bullets fans.

Kananji said, “I am so happy about this. It clearly shows that supporters appreciate the job that we do.”

On his part, Rodgers Yassin said what the supporters had done would give them more encouragement and promised them a win against Moyale Barracks this weekend.

One of the directors for Nyasa Big Bullets Limited, Alrbert Chigoga, said the board and management of the company were so impressed with what the supporters had done.

“What this means is that Bullets supporters have warmly received the idea of ownership or commercialization of the club. This is what supporters for other clubs can emulate,” added Chigoga.

Recently, through another WhatsApp group, Bullets fans donated money for a child to late Douglas Chirambo, who until his death at Thyolo District Hospital was a player for Bullets.

