Nyasa Music Awards nominations announcement next week

Nyasa Music Awards announces nominations for its 2018 edition next week after thorough expert analysis.

The date for the red carpet event is 4 May, 2018 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Headline acts will be announced after the nominations.

In continued efforts to drum up support and awareness for this year’s edition, Nyasa Music Awards takes its flagship African Print Party to Zomba for the first time since its inception.

Chifundo Maganga, one of the award ceremony co-founding organizers says “The awareness is good so far and we are receiving a good response.”

This year’s African Print Party were held at Fifteen Sports Lounge and Cockpit Club in Blantyre and Lilongwe respectively.

Maganga says “Lilongwe was good, we had a good turnout. We didn’t have any performances just interaction with the people and reporters. We are having our next show in Zomba on March 23, 2018.”

The Zomba show will see a surprise performance. Charges are Mk2000 and it starts at 7 pm.

BizMalawi is the first sponsor to partner up with the prestigious awards. Organisers are still looking for more sponsors.

