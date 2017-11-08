Nyasa takeover now done deal, Bullets officials sign MoU: Malawi’s most prestigious football team handed to cigarette compnay

November 8, 2017 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Deal signed and sealed!  A cigarette manufacturing company has taken over Malawi’s most prestigious football team, Big Bullets, after the club officials signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Bullets supporters chief Stone Mwamadi (centre) and his secretary Mabvuto Chibambo in red shirt signed the MoU

Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) are  currently the sponsors of the Bullets, who command the biggest fan base spread throughout the tiny and soccer-mad southern African nation,  are now the real owners of the ‘Peoples’ Team’.

Albert Chigoga, who is general secretary of  the 1967-founded team, said the interim executive committee led by Owen Lipipa and the supporters committee led by Stone Mwamadi signed the paperwork to hand over the team to Nyasa.

“Yes, all the paper work has been done by the club chairperson Noel Lipipa, myself, main supporters committee chairperson Stone Mwamadi, his deputy Chineni Agumbata and secretary Mabvuto Chibambo. We did put pen to paper and we are just waiting for the lawyers representing both parties to officially change the ownership at the office of the registrar,” said Chigoga.

He said until the end of the season, both the main supporters committee and the executive will continue to operate normally.

Nyasa board chairperson Konrad Buckle said they are ready to take full control of the club and list the People’s Team on Malawi Stock Exchange within five years “and offer at least 30 percent to any interested supporter, investor or general public in the spirit of sustainable goodwill to truly become the People’s Team”.

Nyasa also commits to undertake the following proposed projects:  (i) Acquire a team bus within six months; (ii) Construct a stadium of not less than 10 000 seater and the project shall be initiated within five years,” reads part of the letter.

It has also committed to acquire a training ground [within a year] and three club houses—one in each region—complete with regional offices within three years.

NMC has further committed to allow other business partners to invest in the team, set up an academy within a year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Nyasa takeover now done deal, Bullets officials sign MoU: Malawi’s most prestigious football team handed to cigarette compnay"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

It will be very disappointing if a team as big as Bullets that has a large number of supporters to own a stadium that has only less than 10,000 sitters in capacity. Come on Mr Konrad Buckle! Remember Bullets will also have to play big games like with wanderes, have you thought of that? At least make it 20,000 sitters please. I know you’re trying your best, but don’t make plans that you’ll eventually regret and possibly cost you double in future

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 6 minutes ago
STAGA
Guest
STAGA

This z a good development to our football!! bt NYASA dont change the name to 2010 MENTHOR BULLETS! zizavuta!!!
we love u MAULE!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 35 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

More From Nyasatimes