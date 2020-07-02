Nyekhwe! DPP Central region governor Kambalame arrested 

July 2, 2020 Alfred Chauwa -Nyasa Times 21 Comments

Central Region governor for the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), David Kambalame has been arrested on charges of causing grievous body harm  when he assaulted  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka when he was in opposition.

Hetherwick Ntaba (L) and Kutsaira  when they welcomed Kambalame (c) In DPP

The allegations are that prior to the June 23 fresh presidential election, Kambalame roughed up Mkaka when the MCP secretary general was investigating reports that some people had gone to his constituency to collect the voter IDs.

It is reported that the DPP cadets , who were buying the IDs,  were not arrested despite that the  Malawi Police had witnessed the incident.

Kambalame is being held at Lilongwe Police Station.

Earlier  in the week, DPP Councillor for Bangwe Nthandizi ward, Isaac Jomo Osman, also known as Mtopwa 1, was also arrested and charged with malicious damage and theft allegations.

Mtopwa 1 has since been released on court bail

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

21
Leave a Reply

avatar
14 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
20 Comment authors
ChiWawaNTCHANABigManNoxy Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chi
Guest
Chi

Those who commited crime should pay. Mlandu siwuwola

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wawa
Guest
Wawa

Why r u arresting DPP members only? Is that part of ur promises to develop Malawi? We r still waiting for electric trains

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

This is a very good development, everyone who broke the law must face it to the full. I am particularly looking forward to the Cadets and Police who assaulted/ raped girls in Msundwe. No room for impunity.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

MCP Old habits die hard

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kashma
Guest
Kashma

We know it that Nyasatimes is for sides and it is anti-DPP but pro UTMCP. People should not lie to the rest to cause criminality under the party which they belonged. There are many at the bank to be arrested and this is just exodus. We know well that they are some people who frequently travel to Blantyre for basically their sister in law using bank’s residence in Blantyre cheating the wife’s twin sister here in Lilongwe that there is a lot of work at reserve bank in blantyre. All these will be surfaced and just wait, Be bail out… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

These arrests are great! They show that impunity does not pay. If the current govt does some of the stupid things DPP used to do, then I expect the next regime to fully investigate and punish the perpetrators of such evil deeds. That way, everyone will learn that it does not pay to break laws. So let’s not discourage such acts. They’re needed by us all.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malawi walero
Guest
Malawi walero

Just waisting tym for nothing is this the development you were talking about?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
HARDCORE FEDERALISM SUPPORTER
Guest
HARDCORE FEDERALISM SUPPORTER

David Kambalame is the most notorious criminal and these kinds of people need to be locked up. It is wrong for any ruling political party to go on the spree of terrorizing Malawians because we disagree with their policies. Respect cannot be demanded but you earn it through your deeds. The DPP and UDF in their administration have been using violence through the militia groups. I hope MCP, UTM, and Tonse Alliance won’t use brutal method to impose something that the nation don’t want. Listen to Malawians because they are the ones who put you in power. All the DPP… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Yalakwa 4
Guest
Yalakwa 4

Time to move against Mr Arthur Peter Mutharika on corruption charges- K145million bribe. This should be priority!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Neno
Guest
Neno

Mulira muwona ana anjoka yinu ma cadets
ntchito kuba ndalama zamisonkho ndi ambuya anu anja.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares