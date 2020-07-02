Nyekhwe! DPP Central region governor Kambalame arrested
Central Region governor for the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), David Kambalame has been arrested on charges of causing grievous body harm when he assaulted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka when he was in opposition.
The allegations are that prior to the June 23 fresh presidential election, Kambalame roughed up Mkaka when the MCP secretary general was investigating reports that some people had gone to his constituency to collect the voter IDs.
It is reported that the DPP cadets , who were buying the IDs, were not arrested despite that the Malawi Police had witnessed the incident.
Kambalame is being held at Lilongwe Police Station.
Earlier in the week, DPP Councillor for Bangwe Nthandizi ward, Isaac Jomo Osman, also known as Mtopwa 1, was also arrested and charged with malicious damage and theft allegations.
Mtopwa 1 has since been released on court bailFollow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Those who commited crime should pay. Mlandu siwuwola
Why r u arresting DPP members only? Is that part of ur promises to develop Malawi? We r still waiting for electric trains
This is a very good development, everyone who broke the law must face it to the full. I am particularly looking forward to the Cadets and Police who assaulted/ raped girls in Msundwe. No room for impunity.
MCP Old habits die hard
We know it that Nyasatimes is for sides and it is anti-DPP but pro UTMCP. People should not lie to the rest to cause criminality under the party which they belonged. There are many at the bank to be arrested and this is just exodus. We know well that they are some people who frequently travel to Blantyre for basically their sister in law using bank’s residence in Blantyre cheating the wife’s twin sister here in Lilongwe that there is a lot of work at reserve bank in blantyre. All these will be surfaced and just wait, Be bail out… Read more »
These arrests are great! They show that impunity does not pay. If the current govt does some of the stupid things DPP used to do, then I expect the next regime to fully investigate and punish the perpetrators of such evil deeds. That way, everyone will learn that it does not pay to break laws. So let’s not discourage such acts. They’re needed by us all.
Just waisting tym for nothing is this the development you were talking about?
David Kambalame is the most notorious criminal and these kinds of people need to be locked up. It is wrong for any ruling political party to go on the spree of terrorizing Malawians because we disagree with their policies. Respect cannot be demanded but you earn it through your deeds. The DPP and UDF in their administration have been using violence through the militia groups. I hope MCP, UTM, and Tonse Alliance won’t use brutal method to impose something that the nation don’t want. Listen to Malawians because they are the ones who put you in power. All the DPP… Read more »
Time to move against Mr Arthur Peter Mutharika on corruption charges- K145million bribe. This should be priority!
Mulira muwona ana anjoka yinu ma cadets
ntchito kuba ndalama zamisonkho ndi ambuya anu anja.