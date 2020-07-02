Court grants DPP councillor Jomo bail: Case adjourned to July 24 for hearing 

Blantyre Magistrate Court has Thursday morning granted bail to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) M’thandizi Ward Councillor Isaac Jomo Osman also known as Mtopwa 1.

Malawi Police in Limbe arrested Jomo on Monday over malicious damage and theft allegations.

He was charged with malicious damage and theft which contravene Section 344(1) and 278 of the penal code respectively.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to July 24 for hearing.

Isaac Jomo Osman hails from Mtalimanja village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.

