Court grants DPP councillor Jomo bail: Case adjourned to July 24 for hearing 

July 2, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Blantyre Magistrate Court has Thursday morning granted bail to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) M’thandizi Ward Councillor Isaac Jomo Osman also known as  Mtopwa 1.

Jomo released on bail

Malawi Police in Limbe arrested Jomo on Monday over malicious damage and theft allegations.

He was charged with malicious damage and theft which contravene Section 344(1) and 278 of the penal code respectively.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to July 24 for hearing.

Isaac Jomo Osman hails from Mtalimanja village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.

Mowatimwa
Guest
Mowatimwa

Why is this man always smiling?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
The trouble you asked me to finish-Hon Gwalidi
Guest
The trouble you asked me to finish-Hon Gwalidi

He is evil and he smiles away his evil deeds. This guy committed so many crimes and he will surely be convicted for his crimes.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
