Nyoni extends his stay at Silver

Silver Strikers Football Club has confirmed the extension of contract for one of its key players Duncan Nyoni.

According to information posted on club’s official website, the player will be at the club until 2022.

“We have extended Duncan Nyoni’s stay at Silver Stadium. Nyoni as he has signed a 3 year contract with Silver Strikers FC,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, new signing Foster Bitoni has admitted it is a challenge to play for a big club like Silver Strikers but has promised maintain his fine form displayed last season while playing for Blue Eagles.

“It is a Challenge to play for Silver Strikers FC but I am taking the Challenge. I am going to play my kind of football at Area 47,” said Bitoni.

Bitoni signed a three year contract with the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) sponsored side this week.

