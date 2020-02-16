Chakwera running mate puzzle for Malawi fresh elections: To drop or not to drop Mia

Malawi Congress Party (MC) president Lazarus Chakwera is having a tough time to have a give and take offer for political alliance as some members of the party are refusing attempts to give out the running mate position to anyone outside the party.

MCP factions have emerged as some members are fighting for the party vice president and great financier Sidik Mia to keep the position of running mate.

It is reported that the party secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka and the director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda are among the party officials backing Mia on the matter and are sponsoring young people to advance the cause in social media platforms.

But Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima have spoken in support of political alliance on order to dislodge the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power.

On working relationship, Chilima told a news conference that such a political alliance should be to the benefit of ordinary Malawians not power hungry politicians.

“The need to have alliances is there, this is very important. But the question is, why do we need an alliance? We don’t want an alliance gained at just putting some people in power,” said.

Chilima said he is ready to sacrifice his position if the alliance is for the benefit of ordinary Malawians.

The same view was expressed by the MCP president Chakwera.

Chakwera said he is ready to step aside to give someone a chance to vie for the presidency in the forthcoming court sanctioned fresh election in five months time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :