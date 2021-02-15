Officials tell health workers to prepare Covid-19 bodies in relations presence

Officials are advising health workers to prepare bodies for burial of those who died of Covid-19 in the presence of their relations to dispel myths.

This comes amid allegations that some body parts are removed from those who die of covid-19 although this has never been proven.

There have also been growing concerns from affected families who have sighted that cultural procedures on handling dead bodies are being ignored.

During a recent Public Health Emergency Management Committee meeting in Mchinji, Director of the Public Health Institute of Malawi Ben Chilima indicated that the move could help promote trust amid misconceptions concerning Covid-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the presidential taskforce on Covid-19 say it has observed some unfortunate incidences such as violence and aggression towards our health workers and other frontline staff.

