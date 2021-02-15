Kabambe storms Lower Shire in search of DPP presidency vote

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful Dalitso Kabambe on Monday morning stormed the Lower Shire on his maiden political tour in the area as campaign for the party top position heightens.

A lot of DPP supporters turned up in Nsanje to hear what the former governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi had to say.

In his speech, Kabambe said Nsanje remains relevant to the social economic development, saying this is the reason why Bingu wa Mutharika and Arthur Peter Mutharika had vision of making Shire valley the bread basket.

He further encouraged the DPP leaders in Nsanje for remaining firm.

He added that the people of Nsanje have always given a landslide victory to DPP.

” Let’s continue the vision of APM in reviving the party grassroots. The Party grassroots needs economic empowerment for them to be self reliant,” he said.

He said he will ensure that he empowers district governors to be economically self reliant, saying he has the expertise and experience to do so.

Kabambe has challenged the people to always have a taste of the wisdom that Bingu and Peter had which he said he has embraced wholeheartedly.

