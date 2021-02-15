Kabambe storms Lower Shire in search of DPP presidency vote
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful Dalitso Kabambe on Monday morning stormed the Lower Shire on his maiden political tour in the area as campaign for the party top position heightens.
A lot of DPP supporters turned up in Nsanje to hear what the former governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi had to say.
In his speech, Kabambe said Nsanje remains relevant to the social economic development, saying this is the reason why Bingu wa Mutharika and Arthur Peter Mutharika had vision of making Shire valley the bread basket.
He further encouraged the DPP leaders in Nsanje for remaining firm.
He added that the people of Nsanje have always given a landslide victory to DPP.
” Let’s continue the vision of APM in reviving the party grassroots. The Party grassroots needs economic empowerment for them to be self reliant,” he said.
He said he will ensure that he empowers district governors to be economically self reliant, saying he has the expertise and experience to do so.
Kabambe has challenged the people to always have a taste of the wisdom that Bingu and Peter had which he said he has embraced wholeheartedly.
That’s what we have been waiting, make a tour of every corner of this country people want to see who Dr Dalitso Kabambe is but bwana worry not Kabambe is a household name now. Go DK 2025 we are behind you.
DK2025 munthu mulala chomene! Chakwera you will be a one term president because of this man.
Tiyeni bwerani amwene inu Chiloma azakusasantheni uzaziwaso.
Great start DK. You are hope for the future
The only hope for Malawi. Dr Kabambe
Tamakolanani ndale nokhanokha ku DPP ko, mukamaliza mutiuza. In fact, the leader of opposition you gave us is busy being madeya; and Msaka in his stead has actually given some reasonable criticism against inclusion of watchdogs (ACB etc) in mainstream governance agencies such as Covid TF. I actually observe that a leader of opposition accepting to be on the task force was not clever idea, he should have rather recommended a representative MP instead. George Malemia , the name thief, ndipanja penipeni
DK2025!!!! Chokonoka
Under the circumstances, Kabambe is the only viable candidate to challenge Chakwera. An experienced economist, not tainted with DPP dirt, a new face and a glimmer of hope. Other DPP candidates are good but not good enough. If DPP wants to stand a chance of returning to power, their best bet for now is Kabambe.
I only hope there were only less than 50 people attending and that social distance was strictly observed which I don’t think it was. Now bars which do not take up to 50 people are restricted from operating. First it was Kunkuyu conducting meetings for by elections. The president and the police just watched.
By all means stick to the vision of Bingu & APM koz these are the only smartest presidents we ever had with great vision and NO Brutality, dont surround yourself with people who you would love because they are saying what you like. Face those guys that challenges you and tell you the truth in your face! The biggest problem Malawi/Africa has is leaders that are afraid to face citizens that can challenge them realistically in their face..in the end everyone is surrounded by hand clappers that in the end offers nothing and brings out country down everytime we have… Read more »