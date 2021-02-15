Magalasi case flops again

February 15, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has this morning failed to start hearing a case involving former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) Chief Executive Officer Collins Magalasi because lawyers of both the state and defense were committed to other cases.

Magalasi: Case adjourned 

Magalasi is answering two charges of fraud and abuse of office in relation to the role he played in authorizing MERA to release K10 million to pay for the accommodation of delegates of the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party who had convened in Blantyre for the party’s convention in 2018.

Last Friday, the case failed to commence as Magalasi asked for more time to consult his lawyer on the abuse of office charge he is answering before taking plea.

This morning the case has failed to commence again as the Director of Public Prosecution as well as Magalasi’s lawyer are both committed with other cases at the high Court.

This has forced Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Chirwa to adjourn the matter to Thursday this week.

zikunka nabeba kwa masharubu
zikunka nabeba kwa masharubu
3 hours ago

A new comedy series titled ‘Collins Magalasi Vs Republic of Malawi’. Watch next edition on Thursday 18 Feb 2020

Commentary: you will find perfect justice anywhere but the courts of Malawi

0
Reply
Hate it or take it but it's a fact
Hate it or take it but it's a fact
3 hours ago

Magalasi has nowhere to run.

0
Reply
monosile
monosile
5 hours ago

Magalasi ndi uja sadziwa abuse of office nkutani

0
Reply
nafundo zalo
nafundo zalo
6 hours ago

ku malawi kuno ma bwana anayamba aluzako milandu? IT WILL BE HISTORY

1
Reply
Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
5 hours ago
Reply to  nafundo zalo

Mutharika

0
Reply
