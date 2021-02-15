Parliamentary committee tells Chakwera to fire 2 DPP MEC commissioners
Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) has recommended to president Lazarus Chakwera to fire two Malawi Electoral Commissioners who represent the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
The committee made the recommendations after noting that both the Constitutional Court ruling had the Supreme Court ruling on the election case found the Jane Ansah commission incompetent.
A member of the Public Appointments Committee (PAC), Peter Dimba says the committee expects Chakwera to act on the recommendation and immediately fire the two; Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje.
“As an Advocate of rule of law, we further expect His Excellency, the President to correct the error of his predecessor and balance up the Commission in accordance with the Electoral Commission Act which stipulates that only parties with at least 10% Parliamentary representation shall contribute Commissioners proportionally and that no single party shall have more than 3 Commissioners.
“In our case, only MCP and DPP qualify to contribute 3 Commissioners each and not what APM did in appointing 4 DPP Commissioners and 2 MCP Commissioners,” he said.
However this goes against a legal advice which the attorney general Chikosa Silungwe has given to the president.
Silungwe fears that if the two are fired on account of incompetency, yet they handled the June 21 court sanctioned presidential election which ushered in Chakwera into the presidency, then somone can challenge the polls on account it was handled by incompetent commissioners.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Dimba advice against Silungwe advice. UTM and MCP are you still holding hands kapena ndafulumira kufunsa this is just balance of power at it’s best (exec vs legislature)?
These Commissioners are entitled to get get their pay after they took oath of office and actually performed duties for which they were appointed for.
I think this Parliamentary Committee is full of dunderheads. Do you want us to have a Presidential election every year? Why did you not ask MEC not to involve the two Commissioners during the June election? It is clear if APM had won the election you were going to say Tonse lost because of these two Commissioners. When Tonse won, no one made noise. Now what is your justification for dismissing them when they were part of the team that certified the win of Chakwera? We are tired of losing billions of kwacha enriching Lawyers overnight. We need good hospitals.… Read more »
Kkkk k koma kumeneko. Things fall apart in the words of Chinua Achebe kuti lakata. Makoswe akhala pakhate. Anthu ndi maso
Palibe zo challebger spa just fire them , end of the story.
We lost money in billions already due to this incompetent mec commissioners, so just get rid of them and if need be let’s pay them but they should be out of the system.
We are in an era of emotions making decisions not common sense
Fire them. And jail them.
PAC doesn’t know the implications of firing the two commissioners. The attorney general is right. We do not want another presidential election re-run.
Mr Dimba and your committee must remember that your in these positions through same incompetent commissioners not through court. Even the fresh presidential elections used same commissioners despite court ruling. If l was you l would have just resigned as an MP to prove the incompetence of these commissioners rather making such decisions. Mukuyinyoza bwato poti munawoloka.
Good move they must be fired