Misa Malawi mourns veteran broadcaster, media administrator Tony Kandiero

Veteran broadcaster and media administrator turned diplomat Tony Kandiero has died.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter has confirmed of the death of Kandiero who worked for the state run Malawi Broadcasing Corporation (MBC) as a broadcaster before becoming its general manager.

MISA Malawi has joined the media fraternity in mourning Kandiero who has died at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre on Monday, February 15, 2021, after battling cancer.

He worked for MBC for 23 years and served as its General Manager between 1980 and 1988 before joining the foreign service.

His career as a diplomat took him to Zimbabwe and Botswana, London and the United States.

Kandiero was also Malawi’s Ambassador to Finland, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico on non-residential basis.

Born on March 21, 1940, Kandiero also served in several boards at home and abroad.

For the media sector, Kandiero will be remembered as one of the best broadcasters who selflessly laid strong foundations for the professionalism we see today in the country’s broadcasting sector.

As a broadcaster and manager of the public broadcaster he worked with zeal and determination and helped several journalists to grow professionally.

