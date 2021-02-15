Parliamentary committee rejects appointment of Atuweni Juwayeyi as FIA director

A parliamentary committee responsible for the hiring and firing of public officers has rejected the re-appointment of Atuweni Juwayeyi Agbermodji as the director general of Financial Intellegence Authority (FIA).

The Public Appointments Committee (Pac) met on Monday in Lilongwe to decide her fate.

A member of the parliamentary committee says she has lost the appointment by 16 votes to three votes, which means 16 members of the committee rejected her appointment while three voted for her appointment.

PAC chairperson Joyce Chitsulo refused to comment, saying the Office of President and Cabinet would release the results.

Juwayeyi – Agbermodji spent her career at FIA, rising through the ranks to the position of Director – General during past governments until her tenure expired.

The rejection comes at a time Washington and London governments already congratulated Lilongwe for her appointment, applauding her as the right person for the position.

FIA is a government agency set up by the Act of Parliament to monitor, investigate and fight money laundering, tracking illicit transactions with the mandate to freeze suspicious accounts in the country’s commercial banks.

