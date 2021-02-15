Woman shot by Chisale testifies, ‘it was purely accidental, he had not intended to shoot me’

The High Court in Blantyre will continue on Tuesday hearing a case in which former president Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Chisale is answering attempted murder case but the woman who was reportedly shot with a stray bullet testified after she earlier told the court it was not her intention to have Chisale prosecuted for something which he did not intend to do.

High Court judge Silvester Kalembera adjourned the case on Monday after the State paraded four witnesses marking start of the trial.

The four witnesses are Sigere Amani, Felix Moses, Praise Chauluka and another witness whose name is withheld as he is a minor.

The first witness, 36-year-old Sigele Kaipa of Mpulula Village, Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu district who was allegedly shot by Chisale on May 20, 2020, earlier told the court that she withdrew the case and was not interested in pursuing the matter further.

However, after consultation with the State, the witness continued with her testimony.

She stated that it was around 6.35pm when a stray bullet hit her as she was walking towards the bus stop in Nkolokosa, about 200 metres away from where the alleged incident occurred along the Chimwankhunda-Living Waters Church road after dropping bags belonging to her husband with whom she said they recently separated.

Kaipa said Chisale visited her minutes after her arrival at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) and explained that he had shot her accidentally during a chase of robbers that had allegedly raided his house in Chimwankhunda Dam area.

“I know the shooting was purely accidental and that he had not intended shoot me, but I was just at the wrong at the wrong time,” said Kaipa.

The other three witnesses told the court they could not recall events on the said incident because they were in a state of drunkenness.

Chisale is being represented by lawyer Chancy Gondwe, while Pilirani Masanjala lawyer for the state.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!