Old Mutual awarded best company for offering sustained Financial Education in Malawi

Malawi’s leading Financial Services provider Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited has been recognised with an award by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) as the best company offering Financial Education in Malawi.

The company’s Group Chief Executive Officer Edith Jiya received the award at the opening of RBM’s Savings Awareness week which began on 6 November 2023 in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview, Jiya said: “I am thrilled to have accepted this recognition as the best company offering Financial Education on behalf of Old Mutual. There are many players in financial education and inclusion but our efforts and contributions have been noticed”.

As Old Mutual, helping our customers thrive is at the core of our purpose, and this recognition fuels our commitment to provide relevant Financial Education to Malawians which we offer for free.

“Furthermore, our free Financial Education is delivered in supporting the priority areas set by the Reserve Bank of Malawi Financial Literacy initiatives.”

Jiya further said Old Mutual invests in Financial Education because it aligns with its responsible business philosophy which is informed by understanding people’s expectations of the business.

“As a leading financial service provider, people expect the business to provide financial solutions relevant to their needs. The provision of free financial education is one way in which Old Mutual unpacks personal financial management concepts. This enables attendees to effectively understand products on the market and patronize those that suit their needs.

Currently, Old Mutual offers Financial Education through several platforms including face-to-face sessions, Electronic media (Radio and television), print media, digital and recently, through its On The Money Podcast available on Spotify, Google podcast, Podcast index, Deezer, and also Old Mutual (Malawi) Website.

