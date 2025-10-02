Old Mutual commits K5 million sponsorship to IPMM

As one way of fulfilling one of its key pillars of corporate social responsibility, Old Mutual Malawi has donated K5 million to the Institute of People Management in Malawi (IPMM) in support of its pending annual lake conference to be held from 23-25 October 2025 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

According to the General Manager of Mthunzi Funeral Services Limited, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Malawi, Linda Poya the donation is not just a financial support, but an endorsement to the vital role that the IPMM plays in ensuring that professionals across Malawi are skilled, prepared and positioned to meet the challenges of the future.

Poya described the IPMM as a key partner who always operate in a professional manner in the field and deserve to be appreciated for their great work and the support is also part of ensuring that the institution continue drilling its employees with new skills so that they continue growing and deliver remarkable services.

“To us, the conference is more than just a meeting of minds. It is a space where it will give people a moment to refresh and reconnect in an informal setting, a break from the rush of day-to-day work.

“This year’s theme is speaking to at the times we are living in, where things continue to change, therefore, it is imperative to re-image how we manage, develop, and empower our people. In our business we see daily how critical it is to have strong, adaptable teams that can serve families with compassion and excellence.

“IPMM helps organizations including Old Mutual Malawi to achieve that,” said Poya.

Director of IPMM, Willy Nkhoma hailed Old Mutual Malawi for the timely assistance which he said will play a big role during the event as it will be used in a number of activities taking place at the conference.

Nkhoma also disclosed that preparations for the event are now at an advanced stage and that all presenters from Malawi and abroad have confirmed their participation.

“Old Mutual has done a commendable work and we really appreciate their helping hand because they’re always available whenever we knock on their doors.

“With this donation we are now confident that our conference will be successful as we focus to discuss a number of topics including embracing the technology, changing work place in the light the multigenerational workforce that exists and many more,” said Nkhoma.

This year’s event is under the theme; HR Re-imaged: Shaping the Future of Work.

The conference is expected to bring together over 500 participants.

