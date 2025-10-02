Police Tighten Security at NEEF, MRA and Capital Hill Amid Transition Tensions

The Malawi Police Service has moved to beef up security at key government institutions—including the National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef), the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), and Capital Hill—sparking speculation in the wake of a tense power transition.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the deployment but insisted the move was routine.

“Being a security institution, the police are mandated to provide security. It is from that mandate that we are doing this,” Kalaya said, stressing that no investigations or arrests had been made at Neef.

The heightened security follows stern warnings from President-elect Peter Mutharika’s spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, who accused some public officers of rushing through dubious contracts, questionable payments, promotions and transfers during the handover period.

Namalomba was blunt:

“The President-elect sends a clear message to all public servants involved in these illicit activities to cease immediately. Any illegal or irregular decisions made during this transition will be nullified.”

But the warnings have already caused unease across government. Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba dismissed knowledge of the statement, while Ministry of Finance spokesperson Williams Banda said he could not competently trace the directive on Neef and needed more time.

Legal experts, however, argue the police have constitutional and statutory powers to secure public offices when national interest demands. Lawyer Jai Banda cited provisions of the Constitution, Police Act, Penal Code, and the Preservation of Public Security Act.

“The police can seal a public office under specific circumstances, primarily during investigations or enforcement of court orders. This is to preserve evidence, prevent tampering, or maintain public safety,” Banda explained.

For Neef beneficiaries, Banda clarified that loan servicing obligations remain unchanged, though options for restructuring may exist.

Neef—once the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf)—was established in 2014 and rebranded in 2020. It manages loans from K250 000 up to K250 million at two percent monthly interest, a major shift from Medf’s smaller and costlier loans.

The sudden security beef-up has raised eyebrows among Malawians already wary of alleged looting in the twilight of an outgoing administration. The message from both the police and the president-elect is clear: during this fragile transition, state resources will not be left unguarded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :