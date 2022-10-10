Old Mutual contributes K3.5m to annual conference for Insurance Institute of Malawi and Institute of Marketing In Malawi

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company has contributed K4.5 million towards the holding of this year’s annual conference for the Insurance Institute of Malawi.

The company has also donated another K1 million to the Institute of Marketing in Malawi for its separate conference.

The Insurance Institute of Malawi and Institute of Marketing in Malawi are set to hold their annual conferences at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel and Sunbird Nkopola later this month, respectively.

Speaking after the presentation of the dummy cheques, President of Insurance Institute in Malawi, Hastings Kapesa said the donation from Old Mutual Life Assurance Company will support them to organize “a very successful conference as they are looking forward to have a bigger turn out at the function.”

“This is a very huge sum of money and it will help us prepare successfully at our Lake Conference happening at Sunbird Nkopola. This conference is organized under the theme of a grants at insurance in Malawi in the next decade, at the conference we are going to discuss about issues that are pertinent to the economy as well as insurance company and also the private and public sector and we hope the conference will give a platform of knowledge sharing and interaction as people will move out of office and have a discussion at the lake,” said Kapesa.

On his part, the Public Relations Director and conference chairperson at the Institute of Marketing in Malawi, George Damson, described the donation as timely.

Damson thanked Old Mutual for being there usual sponsors.

“This year’s theme for our conference is From Surviving to Thriving, Scaling Towards Excellence and this year we are going to tackle issues that speak to the marketing professionals in terms of strategy as well as creativity and also to make sure that we have equipped the individual marketers with better knowledge, so we are going to tackle issues to do with mental health, leadership as well entrepreneurship,” he said.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Managing Director Roy Punungwe said as the world constantly changes with new innovations and ways of doing things, it is imperative that companies should help people to stay ahead of the times.

Punungwe said it is the desire of his company to have staff members who are part of these two institutes.

“And the idea of supporting these conferences comes to mind as we know that there will be knowledge sharing and this is how we can develop our professionals within the country and these institutions are instrumental towards driving the development of these professionals,” he said.

This is not the first time for Old Mutual to get in touch in supporting the corporate world as recently it supported the education sector with money to be used for less privileged students.

