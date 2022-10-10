Presidential Charity Golf Tournament raises hope among needy university students

Underprivileged and needy students pursuing various courses in public and private universities and colleges have expressed excitement with the poor response Malawians have accorded the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera set up the annual tournament to raise money, which will go towards payment of tuition fees for needy students to complete their students and survivors of tropical cyclones.

The inaugural tourney on Saturday raised K270 million.

Speaking in reaction to the news, Abraham Nkhata, an orphaned student who has just been selected to pursue a course at Mzuzu University student, said the presidential initiative has come a huge relief to him.

“I am very grateful to President Chakwera for coming up with this initiative. I didn’t know where I would go to source finances for my education. But with the President mobilizing financial resources to bail needy students out, I have all the reasons to hope for a brighter future,” said Abraham.

Speaking at the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, President Chakwera said the success of the tourney is a clear demonstration that Malawi is no longer a losing story as the world had been putting it on the international scene.

“The winning story of Malawi is worth telling. It is worth celebrating. It is worth defending. And it is worth sustaining. And what you have done by participating in this tournament that has exceeded its target of raising 200 million kwacha for charity is to sustain Malawi’s winning story, that we have what it takes to become a self-reliant nation as enshrined in Malawi 2063,” said the President.

He added, “Not only do I assure you that I have already put in place a mechanism and team of upstanding Malawians to manage and protect these funds to ensure they go to their intended beneficiaries, but I also assure you that this will be an annual event.

“I am aware that there are other golf tournaments for charity, and I encourage you to participate in those, not only to continue being part of Malawi’s winning story, but to sharpen your game in readiness for next year’s edition of this special presidential tournament.”

