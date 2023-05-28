Old Mutual donates K10m towards hosting of Association of Power Utilities in Africa AGM

Old Mutual Malawi Limited has donated K10 million to Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) to enable the company start its preparations for the hosting of the Association Power Utilities in Africa (APUA) annual general meeting.

EGENCO is scheduled to host from June 3 to 9, 2023, where delegates are expected to discuss and exchange ideas and experiences on how to increase and promote clean energy to save the environment.

APUA aims at promoting and facilitating integration and regional exchanges, especially through the African regional power pools and development of clean energy mechanisms including carbon reduction in the atmosphere.

Speaking when she presented the dummy cheque to EGENCO on Friday, Old Mutual Group Chief Financial Officer, Vera Zulu, said this is not the first time for them to sponsor EGENCO to host such a meeting.

However, Zulu disclosed that they have increased the sponsorship for this year’s event because the theme resonates well with the values of her company.

“Old Mutual firmly believes in the power of collaboration and the importance of sustainable energy solutions. We recognise the energy sector’s vital role in driving economic growth, and environmental stewardship. Therefore, extending our support and sponsorship of MK6 million to this event is a manifestation of our desire to help address the energy deficit in the country. Essentially, we understand the fact that APUA serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation,” she said.

Zulu added that Old Mutual Investment Group is always inspired by the desire to invest pension funds responsibly and sustainably minding the environment and the positive impact on society.

She further stated that as a responsible business, they are constantly exploring opportunities to invest in the energy sector where in the end; they will be able to provide positive returns to our customers and contribute to national development.

Through our sponsorship, we aim to provide the necessary resources and support to ensure the success of this very important event. We understand that organising such a gathering requires thorough planning, dedicated efforts, and financial investment. Therefore, it is our honour to stand alongside our partner EGENCO in organising this event.

We believe that by joining forces, we can create a synergy that empowers the energy sector to overcome obstacles and explore innovative solutions.

As I conclude, allow me to wish EGENCO all the very best as at the upcoming event.

In his acceptance speech, EGENCO Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya said the oncoming APUA AGM represents a unique opportunity for professionals, experts, and stakeholders to gather, discuss, and address the energy sector’s pressing challenges.

Liabunya added that the forum encourages dialogue, fosters partnerships, and inspires collaborative efforts towards a more sustainable future.

“Our estimated budget for this AGM is K388 million. But we have raised around K40 million and we expect that more companies will come forward to support us,” he said.

This year, APUA will hold the AGM under the theme the energy transition: Expectations and Realities in Africa.

