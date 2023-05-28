CfSC commits to promote peace and tolerance

Catholic-based non-governmental organization, the Centre for Social Concern (CfSC), has expressed commitment to promoting peace and tolerance among the people of Lilongwe as well the country at large.

Speaking during the interference meeting with religious leaders, traditional leaders, the youths and the law enforcers in Lilongwe on Thursday, CfSC Programme Officer, Tobias Jere, said the meeting was intended to deepen and promote coexistence among people irrespective of their religious and political affiliations.

Jere observed that the absence of war in Malawi does not necessarily entail that there are no frictions and disagreements among Malawians.

“There’s peace, yes, because we see people working in peace. So, as a faith organization, we are looking at what peace really is and try to promote it,” he said.

He said they have agreed with the youths, which are in majority in this country, that they should not be used with political leaders whose they don’t appear in front and they should not be used leaders especially when the country is heading to the 2025 election.

On his part, one of the block leaders in the district, Christopher Mwase, said they have discussed the issues that will bring disturbance of peace and protection among the block leaders and blood leaders.

He also said that the difficult issue is about the youths being involved with alcohol, smoking cigarettes and drugs that affects their future.

He added that the CFSC have also negotiated on the issue of divorce whereby many people are getting married without proper procedures and they have found the proper solution for the problem.

In his remarks, a representative of the Muslim community, Sheikh Mussa Chisonga, said lack of peace and tolerance in this country is the problem due to leaders who do not talk about it to the people in their communities.

The peace and tolerance interface meeting brought together the traditional leaders, the law enforcers, the religious leaders and youths.

