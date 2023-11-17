Old Mutual hands over MK33m Mathematics Olympiad sponsorship to Mzuzu University

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited on Friday handed over the sum of K33 million Mathematics Olympiad sponsorship for the 2023-2024 season to the Mzuzu University at a colourful ceremony that took place in Blantyre.

This is the eighth year the company has been sponsoring the competition.

Speaking at the symbolic presentation of the sponsorship, Old Mutual (Malawi) Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Patience Chatsika, said her firm is proud of the ‘remarkable milestone’ as it regards education as being the cornerstone of progress.

“As Old Mutual, we believe that it is our collective responsibility to nurture and inspire the brilliant minds of tomorrow. Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad is an initiative that we are proud to be associated with as over time it has demonstrated our contribution to Malawi’s great mathematical minds many have become remarkably influential individuals in our businesses, country, and the world at large,” said Chatsika.

The Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad started in 2015, but Old Mutual came in to resuscitate the program in order to transform and shape mind and cultivating the preference of mathematics among learners.

Chatsika said as a business, Old Mutual acknowledges that mathematics spurs economic growth, observing that it is a result of its unquestionable contribution to the various businesses and professions that Malawi nation depends on.

She cited statistics, engineering, banking, economics, insurance, and medicine as some of the sectors that benefit from mathematics.

“Our support for this initiative highly aligns with the desire to contribute to the attainment of the country’s aspirations in Malawi 2063. This long-term vision is centered on mechanized agricultural productivity and value addition, industrialization, and well-planned urbanization.

“You will agree with me that all these hinges on mathematics to train engineers, economists, scientists, statisticians, insurers, and other professionals all of whom this platform indulges with as our contribution in moulding for the future,” she said.

At this point, Chatsika said the challenge presents an opportunity for the teams to engage in extra gear in their mathematics engagements an opportunity that uncovers talent and exposure that would otherwise be forgone.

“Allow me to also commend our partners, Mzuzu University, particularly the Department of Mathematics and Statistics for running this competition professionally and foremost for making it exciting. We are again looking forward to a more vibrant and successful 2023/2024 season,” she narrated.

“I believe through this sponsorship we will be able to demonstrate to the participants that it is indeed possible to “Do Great Things Every day” as they practice, take tests, and experience the Old Mutual brand and motto through this sponsorship.”

In his remarks, MZUNI Vice Chancellor said the competition has helped the Faculty of Science, Technology and Innovation to grow into a very significant community outreach programme for both Old Mutual Malawi and Mzuzu University.

He said the Olympiads target Form Four (or equivalent) students from interested secondary schools across the country with an aim of discovering, encouraging and challenging mathematically gifted young people in Malawi; encouraging friendly relationships among mathematics teachers in secondary schools; and promoting mathematics as a science and technology catalyst.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!