KUHeS pleads for support towards its Research Dissemination Conference on November 30

The 2nd premier conference, Research Dissemination Conference — organised by Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) — is set for November 30 to December 1 that is expected to gather both local and international research scientists, public health practitioners and policy makers.

Thus KUHeS has called upon well-wishers to partner the institution with support which will go towards the much awaited conference, whose theme is ‘Tackling the MW2063 Health Research Priorities: Through a Multidisciplinary Approach’.

To be held at KUHeS’ campus along Mahatma Gandhi Road in Blantyre, the two-day conference will among other things discuss and reflect on improving the quality of health through multidisciplinary approach in Malawi on difference thematic areas.

Speaking on Thursday at KUHeS campus when providing details regarding to the preparations of the pending prestigious conference, University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor MacPherson Mallewa said preparations are going on well and that everything is set but he quickly disclosed that their current challenge is the recent devaluation of Malawi kwacha — which he said has affected their initial budget that was put at K130 million.

Mallewa highlighted that the devaluation has automatically forced the organizing committee to have a gap because the earlier budget will not be enough to cater for everything as planned.

“Our major concern is that due to devaluation things have started going up and our initial budget has been affected,” he said. As such, we are appealing to all the partners to come in and assist us so that we can have a successful and remarkable conference as we all know that health research is the main key that plays a big role in contributing to the development of any country.”

He added that conducting research meetings creates an opportunity for KUHeS and other partners to deliberate important topics tackling in various areas such as disease outbreaks, measures that can be put in place in responding to diseases — whose findings are always shared to government through Ministry of Health as the responsible decision makers.

During the conference, researchers will share research findings through oral and poster presentations and speeches from keynote speakers while on the final day, outstanding presenters will receive awards after their presentations.

Meanwhile, the conference is expected to have over 600 participants, which is also attended by international researchers from Africa and the rest of the world that provides researchers and professionals a platform for disseminating their findings, exchange of contemporary knowledge and building partnerships to advance the industry’s innovations.

The participation by international universities attests that the KUHeS conferences are relevant and that research activities have increased lately and this resonates well with KUHeS’ research strategy and agenda.

