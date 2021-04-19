Old Mutual Malawi encourages public to join the Sisonke short video documentary competition; 2 grand prizes of K1.4m each awaits

Old Mutual is asking the public to fully utilize the #Sisonke short video documentary competition which it launched and attract a grand prize of K1.4 million as well as entering into partnership with this multinational company.

This was said by Old Mutual Malawi’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Patience Chatsika that the competition was launched to create awareness and to inspire collective action to mitigate, minimise and manage CoVID-19 and its effects.

Through #Sisonke — Zulu word for ‘we are in it together’ (‘tili limodzi’ in Chichewa) — invites people to submit simple videos that highlight how everyday heroes and heroines are making a positive impact in their communities in the fight against the pandemic.

So far, the response has been low, with Chatsika saying this was probably because the public is not fully aware of the competition that has now been extended up to May 21.

“People can use their mobile phone to capture the stories that show the most impact and inspiration on society and they stand to a chance of winning K1.4 million to support the initiative,” Chatsika said.

“Old Mutual will also consider some of these initiatives for long-term support since we aim to inspire and persuade people to work together towards the same goal of defeating the pandemic.

“This is in recognition that the CoVID-19 pandemic is still raging and Old Mutual is continuing its positive contribution to save lives of customers and the communities it operates in.”

The #Sisonke is a Pan-African campaign in four of the countries that Old Mutual international operates in — Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The requirements are set out in the rules for entry, but the most important are that entrants must be 18 or older and must be citizens or permanent residents of one of the countries where the Old Mutual Sisonke Social Media Competition is being run.

Entrants are required to only submit one entry and that the competition is open to all.

“You do not have to be an Old Mutual customer to take part but those under employment with Old Mutual, or have family ties within the company, or work for a supplier who provides goods or services to the company, cannot be allowed to enter.

“There are two prizes to be won both at K1.4 million in each participating country. Video submissions must tag @OldMutualMalawi and or #Sisonke on their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account.

“The winners will be contacted directly and then announced on the same platforms.

“We are excited and blown away with what current entrants are doing and what’s on the horizon for the campaign and we look forward to continuing to share news as it develops.”

As part of this campaign, Chatsika said they recently run a mini-documentary on one of the healthcare workers who benefitted directly from the contributions that Old Mutual made during the pandemic.

“These documentary-series tells the story of how — through partnerships, resilience and hope — we triumph over adversity. That is why Old Mutual encourages people to submit simple videos that highlight how everyday heroes are making a positive impact in their communities.”

Chatsika said the outbreak of the CoVID-19 pandemic and its rapid spread across Africa and the world cannot be ignored because it still poses a major threat to communities and their livelihoods.

As Old Mutual has an extensive footprint across the continent, scale and impact of the pandemic in 2020 could not go answered by this multinational company and its involvement is in line with its purpose of championing mutually positive futures, for all stakeholders – everyday.

“It’s our duty to get involved and, through co-operating with our customers, our staff, our communities and other peers in the private sectors, we do our best to contribute to reducing the threat we are all facing.

“We are well aware that we cannot be a thriving business if our society is not thriving. Therefore, our efforts are about shared value.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Old Mutual made several contributions towards its fight that included a K25 billion Free Mlera Life cover, which was made available to qualifying categories of approximately 25,000 registered healthcare workers across Malawi in 2020.

The cover included a K1 million sum payable in the event of death of qualifying healthcare workers, intended to provide relief to families who may have to deal with the tragic loss of a loved one.

