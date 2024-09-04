Old Mutual Malawi Foundation Trust commences Post-Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project in Phalombe

September 4, 2024 Fazilla Tembo Be the first to comment

Old Mutual Malawi, in collaboration with CARE, has commenced the Post Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project at Chizinga Primary School in Phalombe. The Post Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project is valued at K380 million.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the project at Chazinga Primary School in Phalombe, Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust Chairperson, Tawonga Manda expressed satisfaction with the commencement of the project.

“The project will involve the construction and rehabilitation of school blocks in selected districts in the southern region,” he said.

Manda said other schools to benefit from the project include Maliya Primary School in Blantyre, Chitedze Primary School in Mulanje, and Chinthumbwe Primary School in Phalombe as well.

CARE Malawi Country Director Pamela Kuwali emphasized the importance of collaboration to foster development.

This project will help in addressing some of the problems affected communities were facing,” she said.

Kuwali, therefore, commended Old Mutual for supporting the Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
People’s Party convention in Lilongwe to draw 1100 delegates

At least 1100 delegates are expected to participate and vote in opposition People’s Party (PP) 2024 elective convention scheduled for...

Close