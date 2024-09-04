Old Mutual Malawi Foundation Trust commences Post-Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project in Phalombe

Old Mutual Malawi, in collaboration with CARE, has commenced the Post Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project at Chizinga Primary School in Phalombe. The Post Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project is valued at K380 million.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the project at Chazinga Primary School in Phalombe, Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust Chairperson, Tawonga Manda expressed satisfaction with the commencement of the project.

“The project will involve the construction and rehabilitation of school blocks in selected districts in the southern region,” he said.

Manda said other schools to benefit from the project include Maliya Primary School in Blantyre, Chitedze Primary School in Mulanje, and Chinthumbwe Primary School in Phalombe as well.

CARE Malawi Country Director Pamela Kuwali emphasized the importance of collaboration to foster development.

This project will help in addressing some of the problems affected communities were facing,” she said.

Kuwali, therefore, commended Old Mutual for supporting the Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project

